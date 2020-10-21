 Skip to main content
Town halls showed blatant media bias -- Florence Hoffman
I watched both recent town hall meetings, just as the author of Monday's letter to the editor "Trump stands out for wrong reasons" did. But what struck me was the starkly different approaches taken by the moderators and the town hall members.

From the get-go, NBC's Savannah Guthrie challenged and attacked President Donald Trump -- and then added comments and further challenges to nearly each question asked by the audience.

In contrast, I didn't hear ABC's George Stephanopoulos ask any questions about Joe Biden's documented statement about not wanting his children to attend "racial jungle" schools; the barrage of new information implicating Biden in the influence pedaling by his son, Hunter; his opposition to travel restrictions on China early in the COVID-19 era; and more. These to me are key issues in this election and should have been addressed.

These town hall meetings were just another glaring example of the inequities that have been present since this campaign season began. The media, in every form, has been complicit in overtly supporting one candidate over the other -- even to the exclusion of relevant information.

Is this the best that we can expect of those who are paid to provide us with truthful, unbiased information on an hourly basis? How very depressing.

Florence Hoffman, Fitchburg

