The Sturgeon Bay Historical Society and the Potawatomi Park Tower Alliance have an alternate survey on Facebook about the tower in Door County's Potawatomi State Park. This is because the choices on the state Department of Natural Resources' survey all include an accessibility ramp, without allowing comments.

With great respect and caring for others, an accessible tower is already nearby at Peninsula State Park (Eagle Tower), and an accessible overlook is nearby at Potawatomi State Park. Though some see cost for a ramp as a deterrent, the big issue for me is the great environmental damage to Potawatomi State Park if a ramp is built, making a large tower footprint. We would lose forest in addition to increased crowds. The DNR also plans more parking lots, including bus parking.

Other problems include possibly widened roads, dangers to bicyclists, more air pollution, more traffic and more noise, all in a very small and currently quiet park. These negative results occurred at Peninsula with the Eagle Tower. I have not heard that environmental impacts have been studied for tower work at Potawatomi. A tower that includes a ramp would destroy the nature of this small park and the current wonderful quiet.

Please take the alternate survey above.

Nancy Wiegand, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection