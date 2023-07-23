I have been reading with interest the series on the top 10 UW sports moments for the academic year 2022-2023.

It has been good to see positive stories about the success of women’s volleyball, enthusiasm for that team and other women’s athletic teams, and most importantly the UW-Madison women’s national hockey championship, which received the No. 2 ranking. That said, it is somewhat disappointing to see the No. 1 story is the end of former football coach Paul Chryst’s tenure with UW.

While football, men’s hockey and other sports deserve attention, no fewer than three of those 10 spots associated with the football program’s transition. The football program understandably garners a large amount of attention and has had significant past success, of which UW fans can be proud, similar to men’s hockey. But when transitioning men’s teams overshadow equal or greater success by women’s team, as well as the individuals and coaches on those women’s teams, it seems like a missed opportunity.

It would have been refreshing to see a story touting Mark Johnson’s historical success as the winningest coach in UW’s history, as well as the achievements of the women hockey players he coaches at No. 1.

Daniel Grant, Middleton