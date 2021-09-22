Too many speeders in Madison? Then hire more police -- Warren Schmidt

A letter to the editor Wednesday in the State Journal asked for more enforcement of traffic laws. It said lowering speed limits on streets was not effective in slowing those drivers who are going 20 to 40 mph over posted limits.
What Madison, the mayor, and our City Council are missing is that the staffing of our Madison police force is understaffed to do this. Our understaffed officers are handling accidents, crimes, gunfire, deaths and violence with too few officers on duty to handle serious issues.
If you want police to ticket speeders or handle very serious incidences of armed robbery, accidents with injuries and violence, ask your City Council member for more police as the city budgets is being finalized now. Ask our mayor for more police, too.
Warren Schmidt, Madison