Too many people support abortion -- William Schultz

An article in the May 20 State Journal "Abortion case will energize activists for 2022 midterms" said, "An April poll from the Pew Research Center found that 59% of Americans think abortion should be legal in most or all cases.”
Wow. Think about that. If that is a true measure, almost two in three Americans think nothing of taking the life of an innocent child for the sake of convenience.
The right to choose exists up to the point of conception. Choose contraception or a path that avoids conception. But at the point of conception, that child has a right to its life. And no one, including its mother, has the “right" to take it.
God’s view is clear on this in the Bible. Jesus loves and died for that child, just as he did for you. Apparently 59% of Americans will disagree with that.
I pray that you will search your heart and search the scriptures with an open mind and a desire to know God's truth on this issue.
William Schultz, Edina, Minnesota