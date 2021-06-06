Too many are willfully gullible -- William Hartje

Polls indicate that a significant portion of Republicans believe that the Jan. 6 episode at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., was caused by "antifa" and Black Lives Matter. If there were any truth to this, there would have been no "no" votes by congressional Republicans on the question of further investigation. So we can dismiss that as absolutely false.
The real reason Republicans voted against a bipartisan review is because it would have found the truth behind what happened and would not have been favorable to former President Donald Trump and his followers. This way, if Democrats follow through on investigations, Republicans can say all findings are “partisan” and reject them, knowing their followers will again fall for such claims.
It is amazing how willfully gullible so many people are these days.
William Hartje, Evansville