Too many are still waiting for shot -- Ann Collins

I know it has been difficult these past months, and getting vaccinated is just another blip in the road. But it's frustrating to see the state adding more people to the list of those eligible to receive shots when so many are still waiting from the first group.
It's even more frustrating that some health entities have more access than others to the vaccine. In the Madison area, it seems that if you are not affiliated with one of the major health companies, you are at the short end of the stick. Why isn't the state doing more to set up vaccine sites for vaccinations, rather than leaving so much to health organizations? Why can SSM Health, for example, get enough vaccine to start setting up clinics to vaccinate educators, when those of us over 65 with chronic health issues are still waiting just to get an appointment, let alone an actual shot.
These inequities are very frustrating. We are signed up at multiple pharmacies, along with our clinic, and are still waiting. We need a vast improvement in the distribution of vaccines before adding more eligible people to the waiting lists.
Ann Collins, Madison