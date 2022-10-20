 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Tony Evers will take our state forward -- Mary Michal

As a lifelong Wisconsinite, a proud resident of rural Wisconsin, a senior citizen and grandmother, I am enthusiastically supporting Gov. Tony Evers for reelection.

Evers works for all of us. He works to improve quality health care, including reproductive rights and access to care. He has been tireless in his efforts to help small businesses and to protect family farms. He works to keep our communities safe, and to improve our roads, bridges and broadband access. He acts on his commitment to quality education for our kids. He courageously defends against efforts to weaken our voting rights.

Gov. Evers has used his veto power wisely and judiciously, and he is needed now more than ever. Evers’ opponent has radical views on reproductive rights and guns, and would favor big business instead of protecting workers, the environment and the education and well-being of our children. His opponent, if elected, would erase all governmental checks and balances, and take Wisconsin backward in irreparable ways.

Let’s follow our state's motto, “Forward,” and vote for Evers on Nov. 8.

Mary Michal, Barneveld

