Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, blew a gasket, angrily bemoaning Gov. Tony Evers' partial veto of the state’s budget.

In a television interview he called our governor a liar and accused him of an unprecedented abuse of the governor’s legal ability to insert partial vetoes in our budget. Both accusations by Vos are untrue. Vos claimed Evers' extension of the state’s increasing funding to our public schools for 400 years was without precedent. But previously, former Gov. Scott Walker changed budgetary language by 1,000 years with a partial veto.

Vos also displayed his impropriety over Evers vetoing of the Republican effort to lower the amount of taxes paid by the top two tiers in our state’s progressive income tax system.

The bigger picture here is that Republicans have eroded the amount our state has funded our schools to the point that we are now near the bottom of Midwestern states and below the national average. The cutting of funding to our university system is even more baffling, considering how the Republicans are so desirous of more skilled people in our labor force.

Evers saw the tax cuts for the wealthy as fiscally irresponsible and unnecessary.

Mark Quinn, Madison