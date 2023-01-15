Tony Evers should talk with Legislature -- John Voss

I found the Jan. 5 letter to the editor "Don't make Evers a two-term lame duck" typically partisan.

Because the governor is a Democrat, the Republican-run Legislature supposedly must work with him. If the governor was a Republican and the Legislature was Democratic, liberals would then argue that the governor must work with the Legislature, not the other way around.

As a conservative, I understand that when the government is divided, I won't see much accomplished that I support. I will concede the Legislature should act on the governor's various appointments and not obstruct them.

The governor and the Legislature each have a constituency. Who is doing the will of the people of Wisconsin is in the eye of the beholder.

I was dismayed when I learned Gov. Tony Evers barely talked to the Legislature during his first term. He certainly should have had meetings prior to the "special sessions" he called. I'm not surprised the Legislature did not take the special sessions seriously. Here's to hoping there's more talking these next four years.

If gerrymandering is ever changed, I hope it will be done via a commission and not the Wisconsin Supreme Court. And if it is ever changed to the satisfaction of Wisconsin's liberals, it will still be important that elections are determined by policy ideas, not the "R" or "D" by a candidate's name.

John Voss, Madison

