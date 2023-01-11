Tony Evers should honor La Follette legacy -- Bob Hunt

Evers should honor La Follette legacy

Gov. Tony Evers on his inauguration day once again rejected the Wisconsin tradition of accepting his oath before the statue of this state’s greatest leader, Robert M. “Fighting Bob” La Follette.

Gov. Scott Walker prominently broke this tradition because of his loathing of La Follette’s legacy and policies. Gov. Evers chooses to follow in the footsteps of Walker instead of La Follette.

The tradition of the governor taking their oath by La Follette’s statue does not mean every governor idolizes La Follette. They did it out of respect for La Follette’s legacy. Many Republican governors, such as Tommy Thompson, stood before La Follette’s statue out of respect and the notion some of their own reforms were in the La Follette tradition. Who wouldn’t want to be associated to the most famous person in Wisconsin political history? Apparently, Evers wouldn’t.

Evers is also known as the education governor. Evers should be out front educating about the significance of La Follette to Wisconsin government and history. Instead, Evers backs away from this knowledge and legacy of La Follette. This lack of respect by Evers to state tradition and the historic leadership of La Follette is a travesty.

Bob Hunt, Lodi

