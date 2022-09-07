Tony Evers keeps state from going south -- Margaret Sherman

Mississippi is run by a multimillionaire Republican governor and a Republican legislature. By all accounts, Mississippi lags on any indicator that makes a state an attractive place to live.

They have one of the highest infant mortality rates in the country. They also have one of the lowest graduation rates. And then there is their water problem. We have all seen the horror stories coming out of Jackson. People can’t even flush their toilets.

Unfortunately, Wisconsin is very close to a similar situation. Without Gov. Tony Evers, Republicans will be able to advance every policy that helps their ultrawealthy friends and hurts the rest of us. As a low-tax state (meaning no taxes for the wealthy), we will morph into Mississippi.

So as your pen hovers over your ballot on Nov. 8, imagine yourself digging a latrine in the backyard and waiting for FEMA to bring in bottled water. Meanwhile, Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels and his pal Donald Trump will be lounging around at Michels' Connecticut mansion with its many flushable toilets.

It is urgent, therefore, to elect Democrats on Nov. 8. Our only other option may be to seek refuge in Minnesota.

Margaret Sherman, Beaver Dam