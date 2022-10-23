Tony Evers is best for public schools -- Diane King

As a business man, Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels understands that investing is essential to a company’s success.

But he does not apply that same model when it comes to investing in public schools. The education plan he has put forward in neither original nor thoughtful. Instead it is using the same talking points as Republicans nationwide. He wants to defund public education to privatize the system, often casting teachers as scapegoats. Restricting speech, mandating curriculum and banning books are distressing and radical under Michels’ plan.

But Gov. Tony Evers has continued to support and advocate for public schools. Wisconsin schools now rank eighth in the nation, after falling to 18th just four years ago due to underfunding and neglect by the former administration. Gov. Evers’ leadership and dedication to education is the reason for the higher ranking. He has proven to be an effective leader for public education, an educational system that benefits all of Wisconsin’s citizens.

Michels only understands investing when it benefits him. Please vote for Evers. He will continue to lift up our schools, rather than tear them down.

Diane King, Fort Atkinson