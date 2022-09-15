Tony Evers has a plan to help Wisconsin -- Patricia Guilfoyle

It’s no secret: Wisconsinites are concerned about rising costs right now, and we expect action from our leaders in government. But Wisconsin Republicans seem happy to sit back and complain instead of coming up with a plan to actually address the issue.

Unlike Republicans, Gov. Tony Evers has a commonsense plan to address rising costs today while laying the groundwork for a stronger Wisconsin tomorrow. Gov. Evers’ plan to tackle rising costs would expand the child and dependent care tax credit to give relief to Wisconsin families, provide price relief by capping the costs of prescription drugs, and institute a temporary gas tax holiday to give Wisconsinites relief at the pump.

These are real solutions that can make a difference immediately, but Republicans are nowhere to be found. Republicans in the state Legislature have refused to lift a finger to lower costs immediately for working families, instead offering vague plans that may or may not happen one day in the distant future.

Wisconsinites can’t afford to wait for help conditionally offered by state Republicans. Gov. Evers has a plan to help Wisconsin right away, and that’s why I plan to vote to reelect him this November.

Patricia Guilfoyle, Elkhorn