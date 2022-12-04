Tone-deaf Michels deserved to lose -- Ron Sklansky

Former Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels' recent tone-deaf comments help explain why Wisconsin voters reelected a more relatable and likeable Tony Evers as governor.

In a radio interview, Michels stated that part of his electoral defeat was due to Democrats and young voters who “for whatever reason” were angry about the reversal of Roe v. Wade and wanted the same abortion rights as their parents and grandparents had. This was a remarkably dismissive and clueless statement. It is abundantly clear why many were angry about the Supreme Court decision.

In the same interview, Michels stated that he spent approximately $20 million of his own funds in mounting his campaign, but he also stated that while he might have spent more, he is a person of “limited resources.” How can the average Wisconsin voter connect to a person who has that understanding of person wealth?

Voters should continue to evaluate candidates in terms of those personal and professional qualifications that respect the people they desire to serve. For those who “for whatever reason” remain angry about abortion access in Wisconsin and gerrymandered legislative districts that deprive them of representation, their next chance to evaluate comes with the election of our next Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.

Ron Sklansky, Madison