Tommy Thompson has a very good reputation and track record as our governor, as secretary of Heath and Human Services and as the president of the UW System.

If he throws all this away to associate himself with former President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, it will be a great loss to him personally and to all Wisconsin voters -- both Republicans and Democrats -- who have respect for his many years of service.