Tommy Thompson pick is reassuring -- Peter D. Fox

Tommy Thompson’s appointment as interim president of the University of Wisconsin System should bring a sigh of relief from Wisconsinites concerned about the future of the 26-campus system -- and also from those who wish to see more reasoned thinking and civility in state government.

His comment that he will be the system’s “biggest advocate and its toughest evaluator” is completely consistent with his public record over the past three decades of his governorship and post-gubernatorial years. Gov. Thompson is kind of a “tough love type of guy” in that regard.

Thompson has often expressed his deep appreciation for the UW education he gained and its impact on his later successes. There is no question about where he stands -- he sees the university as a public font of knowledge as well as a primary engine for improving the quality of life for all Wisconsinites.

But in addition, he has shown that an incumbent need not be a polemic to be successful. My great hope is that through his personal example in leading the university as again a major figure in state government that his steady influence will tamp down the partisanship “at the other end of State Street.”

Peter D. Fox, Milton