Tommy Thompson lost vote for visiting Trump -- Dan Knox

For a long time -- since President Ronald Reagan -- I have been a liberal Democrat because Jesus was obviously liberal, and the Democrats at least try to do the works of Jesus.

If former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson chose to run for governor again, I was seriously considering voting for him. I hoped that his age and experience would lead him to think long-term and toward the biggest picture -- morally speaking.

This changed when Thompson visited with former President Donald Trump last week. That he would seek out counsel with someone whose character knows no honor, and who's mouth speaks no truth, is a disappointment.

A man is known by the company he keeps. Naively, I had hoped that Thompson had come closer to a man who would stand for the right of morals, though the heavens fall.

My vote is lost.

Dan Knox, Albany