Tommy Thompson isn't right pick for UW System -- Catie DeMets

I am growing weary of elderly white men dominating our governments and institutions. I have nothing against them, and many have served our state respectably -- I just don't want to feel wearied by our leaders. I want to be inspired by our leaders, to know they are representing me and the communities that have, for too long, been shoved to the margins, silenced, exploited and ignored.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

As a young woman and keen observer of how power is fearfully yet smugly bestowed in this nation, I shouldn't be surprised by the appointment of former Gov. Tommy Thompson as interim president of the University of Wisconsin System. Yet I can't help but feel blindsided and enraged: blindsided by the UW Board of Regent's completely inappropriate and boldfaced disregard for our nation's current social moment, and enraged by the dull, self-interested uncreativeness of their chosen appointee over so many well-qualified, visionary, truly representative candidates.

It's yet another wasted opportunity to set our broken course straight, to charge boldly into a future that includes and respects everyone. Truly, it's not that I think the worst of the board or Thompson. It's just that if any of them were actually listening, they would hear our deafening cries for transformative leadership in transformative times.

Catie DeMets, Madison