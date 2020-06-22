Tommy Thompson is just what UW System needs -- John Powell

As state government reporter for Wisconsin Public Radio, I covered Tommy Thompson’s career from early in his service in the Legislature through his tenure as governor. Thompson is a pragmatic conservative, unlike many of today’s ultra-right Republicans. Thompson did not hesitate to use the power and money of the state when he thought it would do some good.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

As governor, he was chair of the Amtrak board and a big booster of passenger rail. Unlike Gov. Scott Walker, he would not have turned down billions for passenger rail nor billions more to expand Medicaid. After all, Wisconsin is nearly dead last in getting money back from the federal government.

The state budget, the number of state employees and the university grew under Thompson. He was a tough negotiator, but he certainly would not have tried to kill the unions.

I remember a press conference to announce UW-Madison had recruited (poached?) an up-and-coming science researcher who arrived with two truckloads of high-tech equipment. Thompson and almost everyone else realized the university is a major driver of the state economy, and that increasing its profile is good for everyone.

If I were a Regent, I would be in no hurry to replace him with another botched “search.”

John Powell, McFarland