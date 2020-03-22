Together, we will get through this -- Joe Parisi

The world has been moving pretty fast lately, and that can be unsettling.
At times like this, it’s important to be mindful that the coronavirus experience will have a beginning, middle and an end. We are now in the beginning. Cases will increase. They will peak. They will decline and then level off. I’m hopeful that our aggressive actions will impact the trajectory of the virus.
That doesn’t mean it won’t affect us -- it will. But while we may not be able to control every aspect of this experience, we can control how we respond. Difficult times provide us opportunities to rise to the occasion -- to bring out the best in us. I’ve lived in Dane County my entire life. I believe in the people of our community, and I know we will continue to move forward in a manner we can all be proud of. We’re likely in for a few difficult months, but we’re not helpless. Through smart action and community-wide compassion, we will look out for one another.
One day this experience will be behind us. But now it’s new and a little bit scary. Together we will get through it. Because as long as we’re looking out for one another, we will all have someone looking out for us.
Joe Parisi, Dane County executive