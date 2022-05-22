Together, we shall overcome racism -- Freddie L. Brown

We as a society are at the precipice of extinction. We are afraid of the inequality in which we have treated our brothers. And I say this with the knowledge of inherent hatred being espoused by some Caucasians toward people of color.

This divide has had centuries to evolve, and it has reached a point of maturation where fear is the fuel.

We cannot indulge the ideology of continued separatism. That mentality is destroying us. We are all in this moment together, and we must overcome this together.

There can be no dominant race in the future society we have been entrusted to create. There can be no fear of color, race, religion, socioeconomic status or creed.

We must decline this political partisanship and come together to elicit the societal structure we are now incredulous to create.

We as Americans cannot succumb to the racial inequities that have consumed us. We as Americans must put our combined racial and societal intelligence together and equate a defined, communal acceptance for all those who are willing to work together as a whole.

This country's history of racism cannot be ignored. It must be relegated to the past and used as a compass of correction from the place we no longer are, should or could be. Forward as one, separate as none.

Freddie L. Brown, Kenosha