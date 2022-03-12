Together we can make better future -- Dan Thomson

I celebrate a piece of public art on Madison's East Side at Emerson East Park near Johnson and First streets. Three statues of the pronouns "US," "WE" and "OUR" stand about 3 feet tall.

I am an old man, and the end is closer than the beginning for me. But "we" are immortal.

Recently, I was talking with a friend about the state of the world, the pandemic, global warming and social justice. The conversation turned into a game of "ain't it awful." It ended with me saying that all our problems in the 21st century are the result of the 19th century's solutions. In the 19th century a family needed eight kids to make sure one made it to maturity. Global warming is due to the agricultural and industrial revolutions to put enough food on the table and clothes on our backs.

Now in this century, I expect we will solve global warming, future pandemics and social injustice. Like the 19th and 20th centuries, the landscape will be strewn with prematurely dead bodies. But as Walt Whitman said, "the powerful play goes on."

What we need to make it through to the other side is a greater feeling of unity, "We-ness." We are social animals. The more we think "I" and "you" and "they," the more unhappy we will be.

Dan Thomson, Madison