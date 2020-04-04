Together, we can defeat coronavirus -- Richard Shropshire

I enjoyed last Sunday's article comparing the coronavirus epidemic to aspects of World War II. The article was interesting but didn't highlight some of the similarities that I recall.

From the first announcement that the novel coronavirus was in the United States, I said this event was like the bombing of Pearl Harbor. I clearly remember coming home from church on that Sunday morning. We turned on our Philco radio and heard that Pearl Harbor had been bombed. We didn't even know where Pearl Harbor was.

But in that instant everything changed -- forever. The enemy then and now was mostly unknown to us at the beginning of the war. And it took a united and refocused effort in this country and beyond to bring down that enemy. It will require that again.

People may not remember that success in World War II did not come quickly. It was five months before our first success at Midway Island.

What saved us then and will have to save us now is a determined effort on everyone's part to control and defeat this enemy, COVID-19.

Richard Shropshire, Monona