In our American history the Republican Party has produced two segments within the party which have been called the "radical Republicans."

Judged by our history and by modern day Americans, the 19th century radical Republican wing of Abraham Lincoln’s party were an admirable lot. In the 1860s and 1870s these men pushed for equal right and voting rights for former slaves. Although they were ahead of their party, and their country, these radical Republicans were the force behind the eventual equalization of many rights for Black Americans.

The modern-day radical Republicans are not exactly a mirror image of their 19th century counterparts. This wing of the Republican Party has been regressive in their political views and hold many outlandish positions that are at odds with majority opinions and frankly, with reality.

These radical Republicans believe that Donald Trump had the 2020 election stolen from him. They believe there is rampant voter fraud occurring in many states. Their views on women’s access to abortion, gay rights, the use of vaccines, what books can be taught in schools, and how much financial assistance can be given to those in need run against the majority opinion of most Americans.

Mark Quinn, Madison