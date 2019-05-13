We all regard the Holocaust in Nazi Germany as inhuman and a stain on Western culture.
Nevertheless, the remarks from U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., about how her Palestinian ancestors suffered when the state of Israel was created, were justified. That's because after World War II the Western allies and particularly the British took away lands from Palestinians and gave them to the Zionists to establish a new Jewish state without any kind of compensation to the Palestinians whose lands and rights were ignored and taken away from them.
The Israelis owe the Palestinians. They should negotiate for a new Palestinian state, or make the Palestinians equal Israeli citizens or by monetary compensation.
I sympathize with Rep. Tlaib's remarks. I don't believe she is an anti-Semite. She has a point based on equal justice to all. I believe that is part of our credo and culture.
Frank Piraino, Waunakee