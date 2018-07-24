A recent article made light of President Donald Trump's remark that the tiny Balkan nation of Montenegro could be "the spark that sets off a global Armageddon."
In 1914, the tiny Balkan country of Serbia did just that when Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated by anti-Austrian partisans there, setting off the global Armageddon known as World War I.
Those who are eager to pounce on the president's every word as a source of outrage or ridicule might do well to study their history in this case.
Gary L. Kriewald, Madison