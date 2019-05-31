Madison needs to adjust how its traffic lights work to reduce carbon emissions. Cars use the most energy and emit the most carbon when starting from a dead stop. Many of us have seen scores of cars waiting at a red light while one car (or sometimes no car) goes through an intersection.
I drive Mineral Point Road every day, so I see this happening at crossroads such as Rosa Road, Island Drive, Yellowstone and Grand Canyon. I am sure others who drive main arteries have the same illogical experience.
It is especially egregious early when loads of commuters are driving on Mineral Point Road. I have seen up to 40 cars stopped so one car (or no car) can cross. These lights should be activated by traffic to prevent even more cars from piling up.
These problems need to be fixed. Traffic lights are often not set to allow commuters to catch many lights at reasonable speeds without having to stop. I realize this does not work for all streets all the time. But the current system can be improved in many instances.
While I strongly support the bus system to reduce carbon emissions, we can reduce emissions with better traffic lights.
Larry Larson, Madison