Time to vaccinate for greater good -- Susan Kennedy

I have had it with hearing those who declare "it is my right to not be vaccinated.” It has become quite clear that vaccination has slowed the virus but still a significant group espouse their "rights" over the rights of others.
It is time to face facts -- along with rights come responsibilities and respect for all mankind. And if one is hiding behind fear, then it is time to educate yourself, buck up and do the right thing because we are experiencing a pandemic. Your rights are causing severe illness and death to others who have rights also. How do you reconcile your rights with the rights of small children who so far cannot be vaccinated?
Alexandre Dumas’ quote sums up our responsibilities during this dark time. "All for one and one for all." United we stand and divided we fall. The group supports its members and the members support the group in solidarity.
Pandemics thrive when we lose respect for the greater good. It takes guts and determination during adversity to give up the luxury of individual rights for the greater good of all.
That time has arrived.
Susan Kennedy, Madison