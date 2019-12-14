Time to toss out all the politicians -- Bruce Longfield

The politicians we have elected are silly little people.
Television shows them huffing and puffing about little nothings while kids and the elderly go hungry and people live in fear. Instead of working for the betterment of humanity, they bicker and whine about who is more corrupt. The art of compromise is gone. The key to power lies now in saying "the ends justifies the means."
Government is now a video circus of elected clowns who sell the American people out for 30 pieces of silver. Sadly, we the people voted them into office. But we do have a fix -- simply vote all of them all out of office and make a fresh start. If a sports team is losing, it gets new players.
President Teddy Roosevelt said, "Speak softly and carry a big stick." We need to stop talking and start doing.
Joseph de Maistre said, "Every nation gets the government it deserves." Let's all try to be more deserving. The world is anxiously waiting for our madness to pass.
Bruce Longfield, Middleton