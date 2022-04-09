Time to switch to electric vehicles -- Richard Peidelstein

The price of gasoline is on our minds. The recent fluctuations in the price are of concern to many. Unlike our other energy sources, the gasoline price is set on the global market.

Some say the solution is to use more of "our own" oil. This ignores that the trading in petroleum is global. The oil we pump here does not remain here. For all intents and purposes, this leaves us at the mercy of forces we have limited control over. Electrically powered vehicles are not subject to these global forces.

Unlike gasoline-powered cars, the costs of the electric grid are borne by virtually everyone. These prices are strictly regulated for the benefit of the public. They do not suffer from unpredictable swings as gasoline prices do. Oil plays an ever-diminishing role in electrical generation, further insulating it.

Also, the mileage equivalence of electrically powered cars is above 100 mpg, making them cheaper to operate. Though early models had a more limited range, the new models are comparable to gasoline-powered vehicles. Homes with solar can generate there own power.

This is why we need to switch to electrically powered vehicles.

Richard Peidelstein, Baraboo