Time to show our planet some love -- Mary Agnes Hicken-Mackey

Our climate is really in trouble. Fires and floods could happen in Wisconsin, too.
We need more than a few environmentalists. We need to put our climate first. That means no more plastic straws and plastic grocery bags. It means buying clothes, toys and books secondhand. It means no more balloons or useless party favors.
And to think, our earth is going down in flames just because of humans. One species is making the only planet known to have life on it miserable. It’s outrageous.
So we have to turn it around together. Pesticides: They're useless. Cars: They’re for being lazy on short painless trips. It’s better for you and the environment to just walk or bike. We should all do our part, starting now. For the next generation and (hopefully) many to come.
Mary Agnes Hicken-Mackey, 4th grade, Madison