Time to remove Biden from office -- Dave Gorak
I've never put much stock in the writings of liberal columnist Cynthia Tucker, but she was absolutely right in her Oct. 23 column "Democrats dither as filibuster strangles democracy" when she wrote that the "Constitution is ablaze, America’s democracy burning to the ground."

To see who lighted the match, all one has to do is look at President Joe Biden's crumbling administration that has curbed enforcement of immigration laws created to protect Americans and their jobs. Look at our open Southern border that Biden refuses to close.

Biden and the entire Democratic Party don't share the principles on which our nation was founded. He should be removed from office either through impeachment or enactment of the 25th Amendment.

Dave Gorak, La Valle

