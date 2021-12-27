 Skip to main content

Time to put young people in charge -- Alan Neises
Time to put young people in charge -- Alan Neises

I am a 70-year-old, near-middle of the road, somewhat conservative Wisconsin resident.

I know how much less capable I am now compared to when I was in my prime. I congratulate the Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly for electing young people to their leadership positions. It is time to move on from the generation of people such as former President Donald Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel, R-Ky., President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. 

Help the younger, more able people to get elected. It will be their country soon. They should be taking over the steering wheel -- now.

Alan Neises, Patch Grove

