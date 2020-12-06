Time to put a price on carbon -- Steve Lewis

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres said the "planet is broken" and called on world leaders to fix it. We also should call on our representatives in Congress to fix it. And the best way to fix it is with a price on carbon.
It just makes sense: If you pollute, you should pay for it. A bill in the House, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, would put a rising price on carbon with all revenue returned to American households. It would dramatically lower emissions while boosting the economy.
Please call Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, and Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and tell them to support the bill. It's a market-based solution that can get bipartisan support and be impervious to court review.
The temperature is rising. The coasts are flooding. Wildfires are raging, and hurricanes are killing people and destroying property. We have many other problems. But none of them will matter if we don't have a livable climate.
Now is the time to put a price on carbon and begin to fix the planet.
Steve Lewis, Fitchburg
