Time to mend political fences -- Jan Somerfeld

I read Jonah Goldberg’s column in the State Journal on Nov. 4, “De-emphasizing politics is best way to mend fences,” and I agree with him.

The 2020 presidential election has taken a personal toll on our lives. The lessons are many. But certainly we should have learned that politics cannot consume our lives, divide our families or cause us to end lifelong friendships. Americans have been pushed close to the point of a "bitter domestic cold war."

As Goldberg points out, Americans have moved away from organized religion, which has traditionally been a “binding force in our culture.” His suggestion that politics has taken the form of “nationalism or socialism or some other ism” to fill that void is astonishing, yet true. Americans are looking for something else in their lives.