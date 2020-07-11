Time to let young people lead us -- Ellen Magee

This is an open letter to aging decision-makers:
It's difficult getting old. The world seems to be changing at warp speed. Passions, faculties and energy are in decline.
We went to school in the '60s and are dismayed by gaps in our knowledge of U.S. history that we have only vaguely noticed before. Now we are expected to unlearn ideas and beliefs we were never even conscious of having. Thinking I know the "right way" to do things turns out to be white supremacist.
The good news is, we can move to the back seat and let the younger generation drive. Our driving terrifies young people, and we aren't even aware of our mistakes. It's time to listen to young leaders, especially those of color.
Let's ask ourselves: Is it time to sit in back, trust and enjoy the scenery?
It's a humbling and sometimes daunting process -- this getting old. Our very worldview may be obsolete.
Ellen Magee, Madison
