It's time to change the law governing teenage crime. When teenagers commit adult crime, they need adult punishment.
Getting a slap on wrist is not working and seems to be turning our city into a training ground for future criminals in our country. Just look at the recent crime spree by teenagers in the Madison area.
Recently, three teenagers were arrested after they rammed a stolen car into a building. Some of these teens have multiple arrests for similar crimes.
Apparently, the system isn't working.
Throw the whole book at them, release their names and pictures so that at least the public will know who we are dealing with. These crimes are much different from simply egging someone's house.
I am worried they will be slapped on the wrist until someone is killed.
George Sutton, Fitchburg