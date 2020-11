Time to get rid of Electoral College -- Mark Quinn

In last Saturday’s column "Abolish the Electoral College? Not so fast," conservative columnist John Kass suggested the viability of our Electoral College is being questioned and predictably concluded that in the best interests of our country we should keep it.

Kass ignores that the Electoral College goes against the world view of one person, one vote, and that majority rule is the fairest to all concerned. His fear is that without the Electoral College, candidates would simply fly over the midsection of our country and concentrate their campaigns on the West Coast and our northeast coast. This displays again the typical cynicism that too many Republicans hold regarding the intentions of our national leaders.

Kass holds dear our Constitution written hundreds of years ago for a time now gone. And it’s incorrect to state it has served our country well. If that was true, we wouldn’t have so many plurality losers winning the presidency. Waiting three months to install a presidential winner makes no sense. Nor does the official voting date. The ambiguities of the wording in the Bill of Rights leads to divisiveness. Our Constitution has failed.