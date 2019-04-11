One would think the proposed legislation criminalizing first-offense drunken driving, and imposing stiffer penalties and ways to enforce them, would be a no-brainer. But the excuses used by some legislators and public officials in opposition are appalling.
If there aren't enough prosecutors, hire more. If the jails are crowded, encourage the creation of more drug court and treatment of addicted offenders. If you claim we don't have enough funds, you're not trying hard enough to work with all of your colleagues to find them.
The reality is our lawmakers refuse to do so. Enough politicizing this life-and-death issue. I'd rather my tax dollars be used to hire more district attorneys and prosecutors, and pay for more treatment, than have one more family suffer the loss of a family member to an impaired driver. Wouldn't you?
Terry Finman-Pince, Stoughton