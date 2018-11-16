I have several friends and acquaintances who contribute greatly to "making America great." These same people remain staunch supporters of this outrageous egomaniacal president.
Even after all of President Donald Trump's lies, his blasting of our allies and his cuddling up to Putin, his serial immorality and his bashing of the free press, these fine folks remain on the Trump train.
I urge people to open their hearts and minds. Listen not only to Fox News but also ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN, Bloomberg News -- the list goes on and on. The country you save may be your own.
Ron Stauter, Madison