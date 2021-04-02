Time to focus on joy, hope and faith -- Richard Reynolds

With Michigan now eliminated, Big Ten hopes for March Madness have fizzled. And Bill Walton is gloating.

But now maybe we have time to turn our attention to something that actually may be more important? Something many of us have in common. The Muslim world begins their holy month of Ramadan on April 12. The Jewish faith is remembering and celebrating Passover this year from March 27 to April 4. And Christians throughout the world are remembering the solemn events of Holy Week culminating with Easter resurrection on Sunday.

Perhaps this post-March Madness world will allow time for us to focus together on a few common beliefs and principles that the Muslim, Jewish and Christian world share. Let's focus on beliefs like joy and hope and faith in a higher power. Let's focus on principles like doing a good deed for a neighbor in need -- or re-cultivating a lost friendship. Let's take a moment each day to be grateful to our God for getting us to this place in time.

We should be thanking our family, our friends, and all who have helped us get here -- on the tail end of the pandemic -- as we look to the future.

Richard Reynolds, Middleton