When I took my driver's test, I was reminded that driving was a privilege, not a right. Apparently, that’s long gone.
On any given day, anyone who drives in Dane County will undoubtedly deal with idiots who aren’t thinking about anyone but themselves. Their passengers are often too busy playing on their phones to notice or even care that their driver is weaving in and out of traffic with no turn signals, cutting anyone and everyone off, at any speed they desire. Often these drivers are playing on their phones, too.
I used to think we had to worry about new drivers. Now it’s young people, old people, minivan moms and the guy who wants to look tough.
Recently, when I have stopped to commend West District police officers for what I thought was traffic enforcement, they almost laughed at me, letting me know that’s not a priority due to big-city crime and no budget.
These days you rarely see people pulled over. Skip the excuses, enforce laws and use the citation money to pay for these officers. Make driving safe again.
James Nilles, Cross Plains