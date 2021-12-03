Time to crack down on vaping products -- Grace Held

Increasing demand for vaping products is extremely alarming.
As the demand for these products increases, the supply naturally increases as well. Companies can release multiple products. Some perform better than others. But either way, the products are still selling, thus gaining the companies a large profit.
While the government has taken steps to limit access of these products to underage children, its efforts seem ineffective. For example, after banning flavored Juul pods, other vaping companies just created different flavored vapes.
While this huge demand is positive for the companies in the vaping industry, it has a devastating impact on society. At the cost of the health of citizens, the companies that produce vaping products can steadily increase their profit. They do this by raising the prices of their products.
But instead of having a negative impact on the demand for their products because people are addicted to nicotine, they are consistently able to sell their products at these increased prices.
The only true way to end the vaping epidemic would be to decrease the supply of these products -- and fast.
Grace Held, Oshkosh