Time to check on at-risk neighbors -- Charles Brentner

I would like to suggest a "watch out for your neighbor" program.
I, like many, have health problems (diabetes) and live alone. So with everyone staying in due to the virus, if something happened, such as a diabetic coma, who would know?
All it would take is calling a vulnerable neighbor in the morning and checking to see he or she is OK. That way, if the person doesn't answer, the caller would know to check on the neighbor and summon aid if necessary. Such swift action being taken could save more than one life.
Charles Brentner, Monroe
