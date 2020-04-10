Time to check on at-risk neighbors -- Charles Brentner

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

I, like many, have health problems (diabetes) and live alone. So with everyone staying in due to the virus, if something happened, such as a diabetic coma, who would know?

All it would take is calling a vulnerable neighbor in the morning and checking to see he or she is OK. That way, if the person doesn't answer, the caller would know to check on the neighbor and summon aid if necessary. Such swift action being taken could save more than one life.