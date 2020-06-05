Time to celebrate black achievement -- Marilyn Townsend

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In these challenging times, I write to applaud the African American students who were recognized recently for their academic and artistic achievements during a virtual ceremony that was presented by the Afro-Academic Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO).

The NAACP founded ACT-SO more than 40 years ago to provide a local and national forum through which youth of African descent could demonstrate academic, artistic and scientific excellence. The honored students were Kadjata Bah, Danielle Crim, Hanna Eyobed, Maci Fulton, Yahya Jarju, Tziah McNair, Madison Mosley, Walker Stephenson and Hunter Stephenson.

I also applaud the work of Frances Huntley-Cooper, the chair of the Dane County NAACP-ACT-SO, and the other dedicated adults who coached and mentored these young people. The work of these dedicated volunteers, which highlights the achievements of these young people in our community, advances the dream of Martin Luther King, Jr. that, one day, we may all live in a nation where we will be judged by our character and achievements, and not by the color of our skin.