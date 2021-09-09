Time to abolish Senate filibuster -- Mark Quinn

It’s way past time to make a convincing case that the U.S. Senate’s filibuster is inherently undemocratic, wrong and harmful to the fluid legislative process in our country.
Today’s filibuster can block a majority-driven, popular piece of legislation simply by a minority stating they will vote against it. It may surprise some that the filibuster is not part of our Constitution. It’s simply allowed by a rule of the Senate. That current rule states that for legislation to move forward a proposal must have three-fifths, or 60 of the 100 senators to agree to vote for "cloture" or ending debate, so a vote can be taken.
This rule allows a minority to dictate what can be passed in the Senate. This is what makes the filibuster undemocratic. In democracies, majority rule is the hallmark. Our republic was founded on the principle of majority rule, by having a majority of our elected representatives vote on and pass legislation. Too often now, the minority decide on legislation. The writers of our Constitution abhorred any chance of minority rule.
Because the current Voting Rights Act is so important, this filibuster rule must be immediately abolished.
Mark Quinn, Madison