Time for sensible medical pot laws -- Mark Stauffer

Major League Baseball recently announced it will stop testing players for marijuana. Going forward, MLB will treat marijuana-related issues in the same way it handles alcohol-related issues.
Because marijuana use has been decriminalized in a number of states, it makes sense for professional sports to update their policy. In contrast, and despite the fact that a solid majority of Wisconsin residents believe the state should legalize pot for medical use, leaders of the state Legislature steadfastly refuse to honor the will of the people.
Lawmakers choose to cling to the view of marijuana as a demon drug, as categorized 50 years ago by the Nixon administration for purely political reasons. The reasons for their stubborn intransigence are doubtlessly many and varied. But in American society one should start by asking the question, “Who is profiting from this situation?”
Big Pharma rakes in billions a year selling prescription drugs to treat chronic pain, anxiety, multiple sclerosis and glaucoma, to name a few conditions for which marijuana offers less costly and potentially safer remedy.
As someone who has a family member who lives with one of these conditions, I am comforted that soon it will be possible to obtain marijuana products by driving to a neighboring state. I presume that once I re-enter Wisconsin with such products, I will be in violation of state law and therefore subject to a fine and maybe even imprisonment.
More money is being made off the current situation.
Mark Stauffer, town of Lisbon