Time for Gov. Tony Evers to trust the people -- Todd Henreckson

A new report ranking how state governors have handled the COVID-19 crisis was released recently, and former school principal Gov. Tony Evers received the grade of F.

The Committee to Unleash Prosperity measured the severity of state lockdowns, including stay-at-home requirements, while also taking into account the severity of the virus outbreak in each state. Gov. Evers was one of only four governors in the country to receive the failing grade.

Gov. Evers recently said that the citizens of Wisconsin needed to trust their elected officials. Governor, we're not your students -- maybe you need to trust us.

It's time to reopen Wisconsin.

Todd Henreckson, Sun Prairie