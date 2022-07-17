Time for GOP to move past Trump -- Mike Badger

With the primary for governor just around the corner, I encourage my fellow Republicans to vote against candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump. It's time we move on.

I voted for Trump twice as the lesser of two evils. The final nail in the coffin for me was Trump's reaction after the 2020 election. Jan. 6 was disgusting. But even more impactful was his suppression of the Republican vote in Georgia in the January 2020 U.S. Senate runoff. He gave control of the Senate to Democrats who promptly killed off most of his policy successes. He was more concerned with his own power than keeping conservatives in the Senate.

I understand why a significant number of Republicans still support Trump. We all watched while liberals, the media, the Department of Justice, the FBI and maybe even the CIA perpetrated a slow-motion coup for four years. We watched while the media buried stories about the Biden family corruption. I get that. But it's time to put the welfare of the country first.

Republicans have a deep bench filled with winners. We have commonsense candidates who don't have Trump's baggage. We need a red wave to save the country. It will never happen if we don't move on from President Trump. He is selfish and polarizing.

Mike Badger, Mount Horeb